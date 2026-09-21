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PSG president Al-Khelaifi under investigation in France for conflict of interest
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PSG president Al-Khelaifi under investigation in France for conflict of interest

PSG president Al-Khelaifi under investigation in France for conflict of interest

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 31, 2026 Paris St Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi talks to the fans after winning the UEFA Champions League Final REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

21 Sep 2026 12:12AM
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PARIS, Sept 20 : Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the subject of a preliminary investigation in France over a suspected unlawful conflict of interest linked to Ligue 1 broadcasting rights, the Paris prosecutor's office told Reuters, allegations Al-Khelaifi and beIN reject.

The investigation relates to negotiations in 2024 over Ligue 1 broadcasting rights and Al-Khelaifi’s roles as PSG president and chairman of beIN Media Group.

Al-Khelaifi and beIN reject the suggestion that he had a conflict of interest.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Al-Khelaifi had recused himself from almost all LFP board meetings over the past year and had not attended meetings concerning matters involving beIN.

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In a February letter to the French Football Federation’s National Ethics and Deontology Council seen by Reuters, beIN said that while Al-Khelaifi chairs beIN Media Group, he has no operational or executive responsibility within the group or beIN Sports France, saying those responsibilities rest with group CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly.

The opening of a preliminary investigation does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing.

Source: Reuters
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