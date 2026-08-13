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PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
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PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa

PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Paris St Germain v Aston Villa - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - August 12, 2026 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Paris St Germain v Aston Villa - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - August 12, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Paris St Germain v Aston Villa - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - August 12, 2026 Aston Villa's Victor Lindelof and Aston Villa's Marco Bizot in action as Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shoots at goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Paris St Germain v Aston Villa - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - August 12, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue scores their second goal past Aston Villa's Marco Bizot REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
13 Aug 2026 05:15AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 05:19AM)
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SALZBURG, Austria, Aug 12 : Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue helped Paris St Germain to retain the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

PSG, back-to-back Champions League winners, went in front in the 20th minute through a stunning strike from Kvaratskhelia before Brian Madjo equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Doue put the French side back in front in the 61st minute, and Europa League winners Villa were unable to pull themselves level a second time in a game refereed by Somalian Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was unable to take part in the World Cup after he was denied entry to the United States.

PSG, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last year, will defend the French Super Cup when they take on Lens on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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