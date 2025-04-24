PSG target unbeaten season but main focus is winning treble

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain are determined to finish the season unbeaten but their main focus is on chasing trophies rather than setting records, manager Luis Enrique said on the eve of Friday's Ligue 1 home game against Nice.

PSG, who have 78 points from 30 games, won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title earlier this month and play in the Champions League semi-finals against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique's side also have their sights on retaining the Coup de France against Stade de Reims in the final next month.

"Records aren't our primary objective; it's titles. If someone assures me that if I lose to Nice, I'll go to the Champions League final, I'll sign immediately," Luis Enrique told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But as nobody can assure me of that, and as we're an ambitious team, and as we're in a position to break that record (of invincibility in the league), I think it's important for our confidence to arrive against Arsenal giving 100 per cent."

PSG can become the first team to remain unbeaten throughout a Ligue 1 season and Luis Enrique stressed the importance of maintaining the winning momentum as the season draws to a close.

PSG's remaining league fixtures after Nice include matches against Strasbourg, Montpellier and Auxerre.

"When you break that record it shows what kind of wood your team is made of. We've continued to progress, to be solid and consistent. That's something to be proud of," the 54-year-old said.

"It must be a motivation to continue to be as competitive as possible. The end of the season is approaching and all the objectives are still present and close at hand.

"But they're also far away, because our rivals have the same objectives. So we're very motivated going into the end of the season."

With PSG's Champions League first leg at Arsenal coming four days after Friday's game against fifth-placed Nice, Luis Enrique was asked about resting players.

"It's like the theory of relativity," he said. "Everyone sees things according to their own interests. When you have a blanket, you can cover either your feet or your head. You have to choose. Every coach has his own line."