PSG's Barcola out for several weeks with ankle injury

PARIS, March 18 : Paris St Germain forward Bradley Barcola will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a severe right ankle ligament sprain during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Chelsea in London, the French club said on Wednesday.

Barcola was substituted in the 59th minute by Desire Doue in PSG's 3-0 hammering of Chelsea for an 8-2 aggregate win in their last-16 tie, having scored the second goal of the night.

PSG will play either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals with the first leg being played on April 7 or 8.

The injury is likely to also rule the 23-year-old Barcola out of France's friendly games against Brazil and Colombia next week.