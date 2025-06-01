PSG’s Doue starts, Inter’s Martinez and Pavard return for Champions League final

MUNICH, Germany :Teenager Desire Doue starts in attack for Paris St Germain as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with defender Benjamin Pavard and captain Lautaro Martinez starting for the Italian side.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has placed his trust in the 19-year-old Doue, partnering him with Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the forward line, leaving Bradley Barcola on the bench as the French champions aim to secure their maiden Champions League trophy.

Doue, who joined PSG from Rennes last August in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros ($56.74 million), has enjoyed a breakout season. The young forward has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions, earning his first callup to the French national team in March.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, has been bolstered by the return of key players. Both Pavard and Martinez are back in the starting team after recovering from injuries that sidelined them for several weeks.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Their inclusion is a major boost for the Italian side, who are chasing their fourth Champions League title and their first since 2010.

Martinez, the club captain, has been instrumental for Inter this season, while Pavard, a 2023 signing from Bayern Munich, has brought stability to Inter’s backline.

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (captain), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele.

Inter Milan: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez (captain), Marcus Thuram.

($1 = 0.8813 euros)