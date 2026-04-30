PSG's Hakimi out of Champions League trip to Bayern with thigh injury

April 29 : Paris St Germain will be without right back Achraf Hakimi when they visit Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final next week due to a thigh injury, the club said on Wednesday.

Hakimi went down clutching his right thigh during Tuesday's 5-4 win in the first leg, during which he assisted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score PSG's fourth goal, and the Morocco international will be sidelined for the next few weeks, the club said in a statement.

The 27-year-old completed the game as PSG had already made all their substitutions while holding on to secure a one-goal advantage in the tie ahead of next Wednesday's return leg.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who last appeared for PSG in January, has also suffered a thigh injury, during Wednesday morning's training session, and will miss the next few weeks, the European champions added.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will host Lorient on Saturday before flying to Munich.