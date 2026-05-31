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PSG's Zaire-Emery becomes youngest player to win two Champions League finals
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PSG's Zaire-Emery becomes youngest player to win two Champions League finals

PSG's Zaire-Emery becomes youngest player to win two Champions League finals

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Arsenal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 30, 2026 Paris St Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli REUTERS/Phil Noble

31 May 2026 04:21AM
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BUDAPEST, May 30 : Paris St Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery became the youngest player to win two Champions League finals after featuring in Saturday's dramatic victory over Arsenal.

The France international, who came off the bench for extra time in PSG's 4-3 penalty shootout triumph after a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Puskas Arena, lifted the trophy for the second straight season at the age of 20 years and two months.

Zaire-Emery had already featured briefly in last year's crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan and now surpasses former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Johan Neeskens, who was 20 years and eight months old when he won his second European Cup final in the 1970s.

Source: Reuters
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