PSV could win Dutch league this weekend and set fastest title record

March 13 : PSV Eindhoven could claim the Dutch league title this weekend, ensuring the fastest championship success in Eredivisie history.

PSV have a 19-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord with eight matches to play in the league season.

If they bet visitors NEC Nijmegen on Saturday and Feyenoord lose to visitors Excelsior in the Rotterdam derby at De Kuip on Sunday, the Eindhoven club will win the title for a third successive season and the 27th time overall.

It would break PSV's previous record of speeding to the title on April 8 1978 before they eventually finished four points above Ajax Amsterdam and also won the UEFA Cup.

If PSV, coached by Peter Bosz, do not win the title this weekend, they can do so next weekend if they beat NEC and struggling Telstar away on March 22, regardless of Feyenoord's results.

Should PSV not be champions by March 22, they could secure the title on April 4, after the international break, when they host FC Utrecht.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)