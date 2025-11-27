PSV Eindhoven stun Liverpool with 4-1 thrashing at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool's miserable season hit another low on Wednesday when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, their first loss in their last 14 games at Anfield in the group stage of Europe's elite competition.

Couhaib Driouech bagged a double, while Ivan Perisic - from the penalty spot - and Guus Til also scored to leave PSV 15th in the Champions League table with eight points. Liverpool, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions, dropped to 13th on nine points.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when a bizarre handball from captain Virgil van Dijk led to a PSV penalty in the sixth minute, with Perisic sending Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way and slotting home.

The goal seemed to spark Liverpool to life and Dominik Szoboszlai tapped in a leveller in the 16th minute after keeper Matej Kovar saved Cody Gakpo's shot but palmed the ball into the path of the Hungarian.

Til restored PSV's lead in the 56th minute with a perfectly timed run onto Mauro Junior's through ball and just ahead of Milos Kerkez to poke it into the net past Mamardashvili.

Substitute Driouech gave PSV a two-goal cushion in the 73rd after Ricardo Pepi launched a shot off the post and Driouech stroked in the rebound. Driouech completed his double in injury time when he easily tapped home a cross from Sergino Dest.

Liverpool had been hoping the European match could provide relief from their miserable domestic campaign as they had won three of their first four Champions League games to put themselves in position for a top-eight finish and a berth in the knockout rounds.

They had 26 attempts to nine for the visitors on Wednesday, including a Van Dijk header that hit the underside of the crossbar. Cody Gakpo also missed a sitter from the back post and Hugo Ekitike was denied by a fine save from Kovar.

But the Reds looked nothing like the team who roared to the Premier League title last season and countless disgruntled fans had left before the final whistle sounded on another loss, with Liverpool already losing more games at Anfield this season than they did during the entire 2024-2025 campaign.

It was the third successive game the Reds had lost by three goals amid Liverpool's worst run of play since a similarly dreadful stretch during the 1953-54 season.

They expected a tough challenge from PSV, who are six points clear atop the Eredivisie with 11 wins in 13 games.