Pulisic to start for United States in round-of-32 match against Bosnia

SANTA CLARA, California, July 1 : Christian Pulisic has returned to a much-changed United States starting 11 for the round-of-32 clash against Bosnia on Wednesday.

• Pulisic came off the bench in the 3-2 defeat by Turkey in the co-hosts' last group match after suffering calf trouble earlier in the tournament.

• U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has reverted to the exact 11 fielded in the 4-1 defeat of Paraguay in their opening group match.

• Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez made three changes, with U.S.-born winger Esmir Bajraktarevic benched.

• Winner to meet Belgium in last 16.

U.S. team: Matt Freese; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

Bosnia team: Nikola Vasilj, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Stjepan Radeljic, Armin Gigovic, Ivan Sunjic, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Kerim Alajbegovic