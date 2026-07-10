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Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium
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Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium

Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen/File Photo

10 Jul 2026 12:45AM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 12:53AM)
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NEW YORK, July 9 : U.S. forward Christian Pulisic suffered a microfracture and bone bruise in his right leg during the United States' defeat by Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, the country's soccer federation said on Thursday. 

•  U.S. Soccer and Pulisic's club AC Milan will collaborate on his recovery plan, U.S. Soccer said. The Serie A side did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for his recovery. The Athletic reported that the injury could take weeks to heal.

• Pulisic left the field in the second half of the Belgium game due to injury. His playing time earlier in the tournament was curtailed due to a separate calf problem.

Source: Reuters
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