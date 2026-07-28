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Qatar and Bahrain WEC rounds moved to Barcelona and Monza
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Qatar and Bahrain WEC rounds moved to Barcelona and Monza

Qatar and Bahrain WEC rounds moved to Barcelona and Monza

FILE PHOTO: The start of the 6-hour World Endurance Championship is seen in this file photo at Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir south of Manama, Bahrain November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

28 Jul 2026 07:00PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 07:18PM)
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LONDON, July 28 : The final two rounds of the 2026 World Endurance Championship (WEC) have been moved from Qatar and Bahrain to circuits in Spain and Italy due to the situation in the Gulf region, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Qatar 1,812 km race at the Lusail circuit outside Doha was due to open the season on  March 28 but had been postponed to October 24 due to the Iran war.

That penultimate round will instead become the inaugural Six Hours of Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya on October 18.

Italy's Monza circuit outside Milan will host the final round instead of Bahrain on November 8.

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"We have been closely monitoring developments in the Middle East over recent months," said WEC chief executive Frederic Lequien in a statement. "A few weeks ago, we were optimistic about being able to race in Qatar and Bahrain, but unfortunately, the present situation obliges us to switch to an alternative plan.

"Logistically, it was imperative to take this decision now to allow manufacturers, teams and the FIA WEC organisation to make all necessary arrangements."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, said every option had been explored to keep the events on the 2026 calendar but safety was the top priority.

Bahrain's Formula One Grand Prix, called off in April, was last Sunday relocated to Malaysia's Sepang circuit on October 4.

Qatar remains on the Formula One calendar as the penultimate round on November 29, followed by Abu Dhabi on December 6.

The cancellation of the two WEC rounds in the region will only increase speculation about the Formula One races, with Italy's Imola circuit the frontrunner to host the final race of the season if they cannot be held. 

Imola is a home circuit for Ferrari as well as Mercedes' Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who comes from nearby Bologna.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed not to be hosting the pinnacle of world endurance racing in 2026, we support the decision, which is in the best interests of all involved," said Bahrain International Circuit chief executive Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa. 

Source: Reuters
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