Qatar top-flight league to resume

March 9 : Qatar's top-flight football league will resume this week after a nationwide suspension of sporting activity imposed amid regional security concerns during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the Qatar Stars League Foundation said on Monday.

The league will return with fixtures on Thursday and Friday, QSL added.

Qatar halted all sports competitions on March 1 after Iranian missile and drone strikes prompted authorities to close the country's airspace.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) said at the time that events were postponed "until further notice". The shutdown coincided with flight disruptions and delays to sporting calendars across the Gulf as countries activated air defences and airlines rerouted services.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Three matches are scheduled simultaneously on Thursday evening: Al Sailiya v Al Duhail at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium; Al Wakrah v Al Shamal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; and Qatar SC v Al Gharafa at Al Thumama Stadium.

Matchweek 18 concludes on Friday with Al Ahli v Al Arabi at Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan v Al Shahania at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, and leaders Al Sadd v Umm Salal at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Sadd lead the standings after 17 matches with 38 points, four ahead of Al Gharafa, while Al Shamal sit third on 31.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed AttaEditing by Christian Radnedge)