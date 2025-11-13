Qatar's Al Sadd name ex-Inter boss Mancini as new manager

Al Sadd have appointed former Inter Milan and Italy boss Roberto Mancini as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-season deal, the Qatari club announced on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Italian returns to management over a year after leaving his role with the Saudi Arabia national team.

Mancini takes the reins at Al Sadd, who sit sixth in the Qatari top-flight with 14 points from nine matches, eight adrift of table-toppers Al-Gharafa.

His most successful spell as a manager came during his time with Inter. He led Inter to three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia crowns and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during his first spell at the club between 2004-2008.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He also guided Italy to the 2020 European Championship title and led Manchester City to their first Premier League crown in the 2011-12 campaign.

Mancini was linked with the Nottingham Forest job before the Premier League club appointed Sean Dyche in October.