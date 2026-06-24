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Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone
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Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone

Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026. Canada's Ismael Kone waves to the crowd as he uses a "green whistle" (Penthrox), a portable, self-administered inhaler used by paramedics for fast-acting pain relief, after sustaining an injury and being stretchered off. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Qatar - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 18, 2026 Qatar's Assim Madibo fouls Canada's Ismael Kone before he s shown a red card REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
24 Jun 2026 11:26AM
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June 23 : Qatar's sports minister and national team player Assim Madibo visited Canada midfielder Ismael Kone to check on his health after he was injured during their World Cup game, the Qatar Football Association said on Wednesday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their Group B clash, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.

"They were received by the President of the Canadian Soccer Association," the Gulf country's soccer governing body said on Facebook.

"This visit reflects the spirit of sportsmanship and the strong relationships on and off the field. We wish the player a speedy recovery and a quick return to the pitch," it added.

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The Qatar Football Association posted photos of the visit, with one showing the two players hugging each other. Kone was sitting in a wheelchair.

Qatar are set to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final group match, while tournament co-hosts Canada take on Switzerland.

Source: Reuters
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