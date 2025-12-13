Quah Ting Wen becomes Singapore's most bemedalled SEA Games athlete, surpasses Joscelin Yeo's 62 medal record

BANGKOK: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen made history on Saturday (Dec 13) when she became Singapore's most medalled SEA Games athlete.

Quah won the women's 100m butterfly ahead of her sister Jing Wen, bringing her total Games medal tally to 63. This puts her ahead of legendary swimmer Joscelin Yeo, who had 62.

The 33-year-old made her Games debut in 2005, and this is her 10th appearance at the biennial meet. She has three medals at this edition of the Games so far: one gold, one silver and one bronze.

In a Facebook post, Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) said Quah's journey is "defined by grit, longevity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence".

"What an extraordinary achievement, and what a powerful testament to consistency at the highest level," said SAQ.

"We also take this moment to honour Joscelin Yeo, whose record stood tall for many years and inspired generations of swimmers who followed.

"From one trailblazer to another, this passing of the torch reflects the depth, legacy, and enduring strength of Singapore swimming."