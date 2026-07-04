Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 3 : Colombia made two changes to their starting lineup and Ghana made four for their World Cup round-of-32 meeting on Friday.

• Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz replaced goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, relying on Ati-Zigi's tournament experience and leadership following his full recovery from a groin injury that sidelined him during the group stage.

• The change was one of four for Ghana, who also started Caleb Yirenkyi, Jerome Opoku and Inaki Williams over Jonas Adjetey, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

• Colombia made two changes, reinserting Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica into the team in place of Santiago Arias and Deiver Machado.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Inaki Williams, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya.