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Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32
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Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32

Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Croatia v Ghana - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
Queiroz recalls Ati-Zigi as Ghana face unbeaten Colombia in World Cup last 32
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Colombia v Ghana - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 3, 2026 A Colombia inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco
04 Jul 2026 08:34AM (Updated: 04 Jul 2026 08:40AM)
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 3 : Colombia made two changes to their starting lineup and Ghana made four for their World Cup round-of-32 meeting on Friday.

• Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz replaced goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, relying on Ati-Zigi's tournament experience and leadership following his full recovery from a groin injury that sidelined him during the group stage.

• The change was one of four for Ghana, who also started Caleb Yirenkyi, Jerome Opoku and Inaki Williams over Jonas Adjetey, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

• Colombia made two changes, reinserting Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica into the team in place of Santiago Arias and Deiver Machado.

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Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Inaki Williams, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya.

Source: Reuters
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