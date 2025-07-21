Racism has increased in women's football as the game has grown, says Bronze

ZURICH :England defender Lucy Bronze said the growth of women's football had led to an increase in racist abuse towards players as the game draws more and more fans and the spotlight is amplified.

Bronze, who was key to England's quarter-final victory over Sweden at Euro 2025 on Thursday, held an emotional press conference after teammate Jess Carter, who is Black, announced she had been the target of racist abuse since the tournament began.

"The bigger the game gets, the bigger the noise becomes, the more fans there are, but the more critics there are," Bronze said.

"We're obviously open to critics - that's why we love the sport - but we're not open to abuse. Especially in women's football, the online abuse seems to be getting worse and worse.

"We see it more in the stadiums in men's football and online, but I think with women's football there seems to be a real target online.

"It's something that we're very aware of. There is a way to make a change. There is a solution. I don't have the answer, but I'm sure that there is one."

Bronze was asked whether the abuse Carter had received would make other young Black players think twice about playing for England.

"I hope that those players know that no matter what they go through, they'll be supported by this team, that we don't condone these actions, that we want to stand up for change, not just in football, but in society, that those young players can grow up and be heroes and legends of an England team," she said.

"We are creating an environment where those players can thrive, be who they want to be, you can come from any background, any environment, and you can represent England as the highest stage."

England play Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday in Geneva.