Raducanu pulls out of Osaka tie at United Cup as fitness concerns resurface

Jan 4 : ‌Emma Raducanu's return to tennis has been delayed after the Briton pulled out of her tie against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth on Sunday.

Raducanu has struggled with form and fitness problems since her U.S. Open triumph ‌as a teenager in 2021 but she ‌rediscovered her rhythm in a run to the Miami Open quarter-finals last year before ending her season prematurely due to physical issues.

The 23-year-old Briton was set to play her first match since October against Osaka as she builds up ‍her preparations for the Australian Open Grand Slam, but team captain Tim Henman said the tie had come too early.

"I have to be honest, she was very close," Henman told Australian ​broadcaster Nine.

"It wasn't ‌an easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well. But we just felt this ​morning it was a little bit too early."

Local media reports said ⁠Raducanu withdrew due to injury.

"I ‌don't think she's necessarily out of this tournament just ​yet. So we're keeping our fingers crossed," Henman said, without giving details.

Britain's next group stage match ‍is against Greece. The team are already without world number 10 ⁠Jack Draper, who is nursing a left arm injury.

The Australian Open ​runs from January ‌18 to February 1.