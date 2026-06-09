Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Raducanu returns to winning ways at Queen's
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Raducanu returns to winning ways at Queen's

Raducanu returns to winning ways at Queen's
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 9, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her round of 32 match against Russia's Anna Blinkova Action Images via Reuters/Toby Melville
Raducanu returns to winning ways at Queen's
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 9, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her round of 32 match against Russia's Anna Blinkova REUTERS/Toby Melville
09 Jun 2026 10:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, June 9 : Home favourite Emma Raducanu won her first match since March as she swept past Russian Anna Blinkova 6-0 6-3 in the opening round of the Queen's Club WTA event on Tuesday. 

The British number one has endured a tough year with injury and illness restricting her court time, and she was knocked out in the first round at the French Open.

But on the slick grasscourts the 2021 U.S. Open champion, who has recently reunited with her former coach Andrew Richardson, produced a confident display against the qualifier as she began her preparations for Wimbledon.

"The way I was moving, the way I was expressing, just the whole package, not necessarily the tennis, just how I was acting on the court," the 23-year-old said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I really enjoyed it and I think that's something that I want to take forward in all my matches and really embrace this grass-court season."

Raducanu will play Romanian seventh seed Sorana Cirstea next.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement