Radwan double as Leicester secure tough win over Sale

Leicester Tigers set up a Premiership Rugby final against Bath at Twickenham with a 21-16 semi-final victory over Sale Sharks on Saturday, boosted by winger Adam Radwan's two first-half tries which laid the platform for the win.

Radwan showed extraordinary pace, quick feet and athleticism for his scores as Leicester also crossed the tryline through Izaia Perese, the latter's game-breaking effort with the scores level at 16-16 was the winning moment in the match.

The Sharks stayed in the game via the boot of George Ford, with Rob du Preez scoring their only try midway through the second half.

There was a hint of controversy in the final play when Freddie Steward's tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie was deemed legal following a review, the latter knocking the ball on in the contact to end the game.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Welford Road said goodbye to a trio of club stalwarts on a high note as prop Dan Cole, following 342 first team appearances, scrumhalf Ben Youngs and hooker Julian Montoya leave the club at the end oft he campaign.

"Today was mental, I could not be prouder. We are one win away (from the trophy)," Montoya told TNT Sports. "I like living things with passion and emotion, I love this team so much. The important thing is we trust each other.

"Sale had an unbelievable season, today was a proper game."

Leicester are record 11-time winners of the competition and last lifted the trophy in 2022. They kept up their record of never having lost a Premiership playoff match at home.

The teams traded penalties before Leicester scored the first try as a long pass put Radwan in space on the right wing and he sidestepped tree defenders before diving over.

Radwan added a second try before the half-hour mark and this one was a superb finish. Handre Pollard's cross-kick looked as though it would elude the winger, but he put in an acrobatic dive to collect the ball and cross the tryline in one motion.

Leicester led 13-3 and as the heavens opened early in the second half, the ball became much more difficult to handle in the wet, with both teams guilty of unforced errors.

A well-worked backline move created space for Du Preez to cross the tryline under the posts and a George Ford penalty levelled the score at 16-16.

Almost immediately, however, a rampaging driving maul presented an attacking opportunity for Leicester and Perese burst through a gap to score the winning points.