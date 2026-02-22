Ragged England undone by Ireland's greater desire and intent

LONDON, Feb 21 : England's performance in their record 42-21 Twickenham thrashing by Ireland on Saturday was a combination of technical and tactical failures but the overriding feeling was that the visitors had showed more intent in everything they did.

The day was encapsulated 10 minutes from time when, with the game safely won, Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey set off on a lung-bursting 60-metre chase of Marcus Smith, who looked certain to score. McCloskey's refusal to accept the seemingly lost cause got to the England replacement fullback, who clearly felt he did not have the pace to reach the line, checked, and was hauled into touch by the Ulsterman.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell punched the air in recognition of the sort of attitude he prizes above talent, and thousands of dejected England fans, already raging at what they had been enduring, began streaming out of the stadium.

A week ago, on the back of a 12-game unbeaten run, England found themselves 17-0 down to Scotland en route to a 31-20 defeat. It was even worse on Saturday as Ireland raced to a 22-0 lead after half an hour and never really looked like being caught.

As well as being comfortably Ireland's biggest win at Twickenham it was also the third-highest points tally England have conceded at home, following the 53-10 defeat by France in 2023 and a 42-6 rout by South Africa in 2008.

Coach Steve Borthwick cannot be accused of sitting back and accepting what was happening as he hauled off hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and fullback Freddie Steward in the first half - but to no noticeable improvement.

Borthwick did not appear at his post-match press conference for well over an hour and it was hardly the way Maro Itoje wanted to mark his 100th cap.

"In the first half we turned the ball over too much, when we did get in their half we weren't clinical," Itoje said. "As players we have to own it. We have to take responsibility and make sure we're better.

"Ultimately we weren't accurate. We got into good positions. We didn't come away with points or score. We know it's not good enough. We'll be working harder to get it right."

England have a two-week break to try to work out what has gone wrong after they started so convincingly against Wales. They finish the championship with away games against Italy and France.