Rahm puts LIV spotlight aside after surging into PGA contention

May 16 : Jon Rahm kept himself firmly in the hunt at the PGA Championship with a third-round 67 on Saturday, while insisting his focus remained solely on winning a third major title rather than what a victory might mean for LIV Golf.

The Spaniard, the 2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters champion, mixed five birdies with two bogeys to move to four under par for the tournament at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia, briefly sharing the lead before a bogey at the 18th dropped him one shot back.

Softer conditions produced lower scoring across the field, allowing Rahm to briefly share the lead before settling into the thick of a tightly bunched leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Despite renewed attention on LIV Golf players, Rahm brushed aside suggestions that a victory at Aronimink could provide a broader boost for the circuit as it faces fresh uncertainty over its financial future.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has spent more than $5 billion on LIV since its 2022 launch, confirmed last month it would cut funding at the close of the 2026 season, leaving the circuit scrambling for new backers.

"Honestly, in a week like this one, I'm thinking more about myself," Rahm told reporters when asked whether a win could help LIV Golf attract new investment.

"I'm not going to take on anything outside what I can control when it comes to competing tomorrow."

Rahm added that the possibility of lifting another major trophy carried added significance given Spain's tradition in the sport and his own pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

"But what it would mean for Spain as well in the Grand Slam tally and being the last leg of the Grand Slam for us as well, there's a lot of things that would mean a lot," he said.

After several inconsistent performances in the majors since joining LIV Golf in late 2023, Rahm's strong showing this weekend has put him in position for his best finish at one of golf's four biggest tournaments since winning the Masters.