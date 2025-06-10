Rahm ready to embrace Oakmont challenge at US Open

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Jon Rahm knows Oakmont Country Club will provide a challenge unlike any other at this week's U.S. Open but the Spaniard said on Tuesday the aura of one of the most feared layouts in the world will not impact his game.

Oakmont is considered a quintessential U.S. Open venue given its punishing rough, narrow fairways, lightning-fast greens and slew of bunkers that most expect will combine to keep the winning score above par.

But Rahm, speaking ahead of Thursday's opening round, plans to embrace the gruelling test that awaits the world's top golfers at the par-70 venue that will be set up at 7,372 yards.

"To be honest, once you start the tournament, all of those things kind of go away. It's business at that point. It's time to post a score," Rahm, who has posted a top-10 finish in all 20 LIV Golf regular season events he has completed in, told reporters.

"You're not really thinking, oh, this is Oakmont. It's more like, okay, here's the 1st hole, hopefully make a four, then move onto the next. That's kind of how it goes."

The U.S. Open is widely considered the toughest test in golf and one that Rahm has enjoyed success at as he won in 2021 edition at Torrey Pines to pick up his first major title.

Rahm was once quite vocal when things did not go his way but the 30-year-old Spaniard said his ability to accept mistakes and bad breaks on the course has improved.

"It's just a tough course. It's so difficult where very few times anybody has won under par. If it doesn't rain, most likely over par will win again," said Rahm. "It's something that none of us are used to, but it's a challenge you need to embrace.

"If there's any part of your game that will be tested on a week like this, it will be your mental game, that's for sure."

Rahm, who held a share of the back-nine final-round lead with Scottie Scheffler at last month's PGA Championship before a late collapse, will play the opening two rounds with Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.