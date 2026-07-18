Rallying-Pajari wins every stage on first day in Estonia

July 17 : Toyota's Sami Pajari led Rally Estonia on Friday after winning all seven stages of the opening leg.

The Finn was 14.7 seconds clear of second placed Swedish teammate Oliver Solberg, with Hyundai's Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux a close third over the mostly gravel stages.

"I didn't have any moments, and it seems under control," said Pajari. "I'm pushing all I can. I'm just trying to enjoy it. This was proper action, a super-nice day."

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in fourth place, ahead of Toyota's reigning nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier who was competing in the event for the first time since 2021.

Japan's Takamoto Katsuta retired for the day before the final stage after suffering a front left tyre delamination.

Toyota's championship leader Elfyn Evans had the disadvantage of opening the road and was languishing in ninth place and 49.8 seconds adrift of Pajari.

Evans is 11 points clear of Katsuta after eight of 14 rounds.