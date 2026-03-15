Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title

PARIS, March 14 : Thomas Ramos kicked a last-gasp penalty to earn France their third Six Nations title in five years in a nerve-wracking 48-46 win over England at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey shone in a four-try display to put Les Bleus on 21 points, two ahead of Ireland who beat third-placed Scotland 43-21 on Saturday while England finished fifth, winning only one game in the Six Nations for the first time.

England battled hard and scored tries through Tom Roebuck, Cadan Murley, Ollie Chessum (2), Alex Coles, Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith.

France have now won eight Six Nations titles, one more than England, and two more than Ireland and Wales.