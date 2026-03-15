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Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title
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Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title

Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Antoine Dupont in action with England's Alex Coles and Jamie George REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates scoring their second try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Charles Ollivon in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ramos last-gasp penalty gives France Six Nations title
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Theo Attissogbe scores their fifth try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
15 Mar 2026 06:21AM
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PARIS, March 14 : Thomas Ramos kicked a last-gasp penalty to earn France their third Six Nations title in five years in a nerve-wracking 48-46 win over England at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey shone in a four-try display to put Les Bleus on 21 points, two ahead of Ireland who beat third-placed Scotland 43-21 on Saturday while England finished fifth, winning only one game in the Six Nations for the first time.

England battled hard and scored tries through Tom Roebuck, Cadan Murley, Ollie Chessum (2), Alex Coles, Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith.

France have now won eight Six Nations titles, one more than England, and two more than Ireland and Wales.

Source: Reuters
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