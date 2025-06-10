Ranieri turns down Italy job to stay on at Roma as senior advisor

MILAN :Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he has turned down the vacant Italy manager's job, after the four-times world champions sacked Luciano Spalletti, and will stay on with AS Roma as their senior advisor.

Former Napoli coach Spalletti, 66, announced his own dismissal on Sunday following Italy's 3-0 drubbing by Norway in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Ranieri, who recently retired for a second time after his spell at Roma last season, said he was honoured to have been offered the job by Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina.

"I thank President Gravina for the opportunity, a great honour, but I have reflected and decided to remain available to Roma in my new position totally," he told Italian news agency ANSA.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Friedkins (Roma owners) gave me their full support and backing for whatever decision I had made regarding the national team but the decision is mine alone."

Ranieri helped Roma finish fifth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Europa League. The 73-year-old Italian has been replaced by former Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma.