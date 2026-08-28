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Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
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Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener

Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 27, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 27, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 27, 2026 Athletic Club's Johaneko Louis Jean in action with FC Barcelona's Raphinha REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 27, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Athletic Club's Johaneko Louis Jean REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Raphinha, Fermin score as Barcelona beat Athletic 2-0 in home opener
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 27, 2026 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Bruna Casas
28 Aug 2026 05:12AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2026 05:40AM)
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BARCELONA, Aug 27 : Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scored as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the Camp Nou on Thursday in their first home match of the LaLiga season.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute, rounding goalkeeper Unai Simon after Pedri's through ball split the Athletic defence, before Fermin sealed the win in the 82nd when he pounced on Aymeric Laporte's defensive howler from Karim Adeyemi's low cross and finished from inside the box.

Hansi Flick's side controlled most of the game and created the better chances, although Athletic goalkeeper Simon kept the visitors in contention with several important saves.

Flick made three changes from the team that began the campaign with a 5-0 win at Elche, handing Anthony Gordon his full debut and bringing in Pau Cubarsi and Pedri. New signing Rodri started on the bench.

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Barcelona started strongly and Simon made a fine one-handed save in the 18th minute to deny Lamine Yamal's curling effort from the edge of the box.

Raphinha went close six minutes later, heading against the post from a cross by academy left back Xavi Espart. Pedri then had a goal ruled out in the 29th minute for offside in the build-up.

Barcelona took the lead when Pedri put Raphinha in a great position to round Simon and tap into an empty net.

Raphinha, again used as a centre forward, has scored three goals in Barcelona's first two league matches while the club continue to look for a specialist striker before the transfer window closes.

Simon prevented a second before halftime, making a sharp close-range save from Lamine. Athletic players appealed for a red card after a challenge by the Barcelona forward on Laporte, but the referee and VAR took no further action.

Barcelona remained on top after the break and Lamine hit the crossbar with a powerful strike from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute.

Rodri, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City after winning the World Cup with Spain in North America, came off the bench in the 62nd minute to make his debut for the club.

Athletic came close to equalising in the 75th minute when Oihan Sancet struck the post from outside the box.

Barcelona sealed the win in the 82nd minute after Laporte made a mess of his effort to clear Karim Adeyemi's low cross, allowing Fermin to control the loose ball and score past Simon.

Barcelona have six points from two matches, level with Real Madrid, Betis and Sevilla at the top of LaLiga. Athletic and Real Sociedad remain without a point.

Source: Reuters
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