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Raphinha hat-trick fires Barcelona past Sevilla to stay top
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Raphinha hat-trick fires Barcelona past Sevilla to stay top

Raphinha hat-trick fires Barcelona past Sevilla to stay top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Sevilla's Tanguy Nianzou REUTERS/Albert Gea
Raphinha hat-trick fires Barcelona past Sevilla to stay top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal, completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Albert Gea
Raphinha hat-trick fires Barcelona past Sevilla to stay top
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2026 Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona concedes a penalty against FC Barcelona's Joao Cancelo REUTERS/Albert Gea
16 Mar 2026 01:37AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2026 01:56AM)
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BARCELONA, March 15 : Raphinha struck a hat-trick, including two ice-cool penalties, as Barcelona swept aside Sevilla 5-2 on Sunday to remain four points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Hansi Flick's side lead the standings with 70 points, ahead of Real Madrid on 66, while Atletico Madrid trail on 57.

With Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash against Newcastle in mind, Flick rested regular starters including Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, but his reshuffled side scarcely missed a beat.

Barca were in front after nine minutes when Djibril Sow bundled over Joao Cancelo in the box. Raphinha cheekily chipped his spot kick straight down the middle as keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos dived left.

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VAR intervened in the 21st minute, spotting a handball by Jose Angel Carmona as he slid in to halt Cancelo. Raphinha drilled his second penalty low to the left, Vlachodimos getting a hand to it but unable to keep it out.

Dani Olmo added a third in the 38th minute, finishing first time after Marc Bernal surged down the left wing and squared into his path.

Sevilla briefly stirred before halftime, as 22-year-old academy winger Oso volleyed home Juanlu Sanchez's cross in added time.

Any hopes of a comeback faded six minutes after the restart when Raphinha completed his treble, his low strike deflecting off Nemanja Gudelj and looping over the wrong-footed Vlachodimos.

Cancelo made it five on the hour, cutting inside from the left and gliding past Gudelj before slotting into the far corner.

With the win all but guaranteed, Flick introduced midfielder Gavi off the bench in the 83rd minute, with the 21-year-old Spain international playing his first minutes after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury he suffered in August.

"It's been really tough, I've had a pretty hard time in a recovery process which has been really painful," Gavi told DAZN. "Day-to-day life was so hard and being here today, with a win and in front of our fans is special, what I'm feeling right now is unique, and I'm very happy."

There was still time for Sevilla to score a second, however, with Oso turning provider in added time, crossing for Sow to head in from close range.

Barcelona next host Rayo Vallecano, while Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in a capital derby at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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