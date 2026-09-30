Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Sept 30 : Raphinha left the Brazil national team squad on Wednesday as a precaution due to swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 29-year-old was substituted at halftime during his side's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about to lose a key player to injury.

Raphinha was limited to 33 club appearances last season due to fitness issues and missed four games in April because of a hamstring problem in the same leg, which he also sustained while on international duty.