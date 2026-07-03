Raptors give coach Darko Rajakovic multi-year extension

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed by the Raptors, who gave general manager Bobby Webster a multi-year extension last month and added executive vice president to his title.

"Darko's strong development philosophy and commitment to a team-first culture shine through on a daily basis," Webster said in a statement. "We've seen these qualities play out on the court - our team plays hard, plays together, and fights until the end. Darko knows there's more to be done, and we're looking forward to seeing the continued growth of this team."

Toronto finished 46-36 in 2025-26 and ended a three-year playoff drought, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round.

Rajakovic, 47, is 101-145 during his three seasons as coach of the Raptors.

"I'm proud of the progress we've made, but our team knows there is still a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to continuing to build and win with the Raptors," Rajakovic said. "We will keep growing, keep working together and stay committed to getting better every day as we reach for our goal of an NBA Championship."

Rajakovic previously served as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and Memphis Grizzlies (2020-23).

-Field Level Media