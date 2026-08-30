Rashford to make first Man United start since 2024 against Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 30 : Marcus Rashford is set to make his first Manchester United start for over 18 months when Michael Carrick's side host Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday looking to respond to their shock opening-day defeat by Hull City.

The England forward has endured a turbulent period since he fell out of favour with former United manager Ruben Amorim and had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Rashford, who was in the England squad at this year's World Cup, made his first appearance for United since December 2024 as a substitute in the loss to Hull.