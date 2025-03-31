Rashford says he feels fitter and better since joining Villa

Marcus Rashford said he is playing better since joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United after scoring his first two goals for the Birmingham side in a 3-0 win over second-tier side Preston North End to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

England forward Rashford, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his hometown club United, was omitted from their squad by manager Ruben Amorim before his loan move to Villa was announced last month.

Rashford's revelation that he was ready for a new challenge was followed by Amorim calling into question the 27-year-old's work rate, saying he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

"It's a great feeling. It's always nice for a forward to get a goal, so hopefully it continues," Rashford told the BBC after netting a second-half brace on Sunday.

Rashford, who has scored four Premier League goals in 15 appearances for United this season, last appeared for his parent club in December.

"I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them. My body feels good and I'm enjoying my football for now," Rashford added.

Ninth-placed Villa continue their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.