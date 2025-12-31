Logo
Rashid to lead a strong Afghanistan in T20 World Cup
Cricket - T20 World Cup - Semi Final - South Africa v Afghanistan - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago - June 26, 2024 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action REUTERS/Ash Allen

31 Dec 2025 05:37PM
Dec 31 : ‌All-rounder Rashid Khan will lead a strong Afghanistan side in the Twenty20 World Cup after seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned for the marquee tournament set for February-March.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also ‌found places in the 15-member squad ‌for the 20-team tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2022, registering victories against fancied sides including New Zealand, West Indies and ‍Australia.

The same side will play a three-match T20 series against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates next month.

“Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous ​edition of the ‌T20 World Cup," Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said in a statement on ​Wednesday.

"We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope ⁠for even better results ‌this year, which will be played in Asian ​conditions.

"Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our ‍combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup."

Afghanistan will ⁠begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on ​February 8 in ‌Chennai.

Source: Reuters
