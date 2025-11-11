Raum happy to be the gum that gels Germany squad

WOLFSBURG, Germany :Germany fullback David Raum has grown into a key player for the national team looking to confirm their World Cup qualification but he is happy to leave the spotlight to more talented teammates, he said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has earned 32 caps, was described as the team's "chewing gum" by coach Julian Nagelsmann on Monday, for the way he brought his teammates together.

"I took this as a compliment. I have now been around for a few years and I know the squad. I have a good connection to all the players," RB Leipzig defender Raum told a press conference.

"I like to spend time with everyone in the team. There is a good connection that is being formed at the moment. We spend a lot of time together," he said. "I try to be the chewing gum and have a good understanding with all."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

His leadership, speed, fierce crosses and relentless defending will be needed with the Germans traveling to Luxembourg on Friday before hosting Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifiers, and looking for two wins to seal their spot in next year's tournament.

Germany are top of Group A, ahead of second-placed Slovakia on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six, with Luxembourg bottom without a point. The group winners earn automatic World Cup qualification while the second-placed team go into a playoff in March.

"I have a new role (as Leipzig captain) and I feel really well in that," Raum said. "That gives me strength and more energy on the pitch to take the lead and perform well.

"This emotion, this physicality, this is what is expected from me (for Germany) and that is what I can do. The world-class players are in other positions and they can do magic, they can decide games," he said.

The Germans, four-times world champions, are desperate for a deep tournament run and have set their sights on winning the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, after disappointing first-round exits in the last two editions.