Ravindra and Mitchell build up New Zealand's lead

June 28 - New Zealand stretched their lead to 264 on a slow-scoring morning against England on day four of the third test at Trent Bridge. The Black Caps added 60 runs in 25 overs and lost one big wicket to go into lunch on 180-4.

• New Zealand’s fourth-wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, who were together overnight, extended their partnership to 129.

• Ravindra departed five minutes before the interval, however, trapped lbw in spinner Shoaib Bashir’s first over of the day for 94 off 149 balls with 12 boundaries.

• Mitchell successfully overturned an lbw decision on review from the eighth ball of the day by Jofra Archer. He was on 28 at the time but ground his way to 47 not out from 149 balls at the interval.

• England captain Ben Stokes opened up with an eight-over spell for 14 runs but could not make the breakthrough.