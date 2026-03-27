RCB shift focus to defending title after last season's emotional end, says coach Flower

BENGALURU, March 26 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru are looking ahead to the challenges of the 2026 Indian Premier League as defending champions for the first time, shifting the focus from last season's emotional end to the demands of a new campaign, coach Andy Flower said.

RCB, who lifted their maiden IPL title last year after a long trophy drought, return to their home ground at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday for the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Flower was proud of last year's triumph, but said it was followed by an emotional period after celebrations were overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that claimed 11 lives.

"It was very satisfying professionally for everyone, of course, but a really emotional time for all sorts of reasons at the end of last season," Flower told reporters.

"It's another time, so it's time to move on from that."

Flower said the team is conscious of the responsibility that comes with defending the title and representing the franchise that draws massive support across the world.

"When we go into these jobs and represent our owners and our franchise and each other, that always carries a responsibility and an accountability about how we conduct ourselves," Flower said.

RCB and local authorities have tightened crowd-management protocols after last year's incident and have put in place enhanced entry monitoring, phased dispersal plans and additional medical and security personnel for the opening match.

The RCB players will wear black armbands on Saturday as a mark of respect, with 11 seats left vacant in memory of those who lost their lives last year.

EMOTIONAL ANCHOR

India great Virat Kohli remains the biggest crowd puller and emotional ballast for the team. The 37-year-old spent extended time in the nets, striking the ball cleanly and repeatedly clearing the ropes.

Flower praised his fitness and mindset, describing the former captain as "super fit" and highly motivated despite managing his workload.

"He looks very lean, hungry and determined," Flower said.

"Mentally and emotionally he's in a really good space, and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks right on top of his game."

RCB will also be banking on domestic talents under captain Rajat Patidar, while their opponents Hyderabad will look to their explosive batting group led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan.

Hyderabad have power hitters in Australia's Travis Head, India opener Abhishek Sharma, Kishan and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, but will miss Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who is still building fitness.

"The only challenge for him was the bowling loads. So once he got the all-clear from Cricket Australia to build those bowling loads, it's obviously a bit of a painstaking process to get the loads up to where he feels confident and strong about bowling," Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori said.

"Probably in the next 10 to 12 days (we will know) when he can return to play."

Hyderabad had a lively nets session ahead of the opener, with Kishan, Head and Sharma striking balls sharply to the boundary during batting practice.