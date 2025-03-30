Reaching FA Cup semis a huge moment for Forest, says boss Nuno

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said it was a big moment for the club to reach their first FA Cup semi-finals in 34 years after they beat fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels and midfielder Ryan Yates proved to be Forest heroes as they knocked out Brighton 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game finished goalless following extra time at the Amex Stadium.

Belgian Sels saved successive spot-kicks from Brighton duo Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez, while captain Yates scored the decisive penalty for the visitors to send them to Wembley.

"We are so happy, all of us. It was a dream seeing our fans like that. There is nothing better," Nuno told the club's website.

"In terms of the performance I think the boys did really well, really well. We controlled the midfield and I think we were dominant against a team that is difficult to control and credit to the team for that.

"To win is a huge moment for all of us and especially Ryan Yates, he's a one club man, club captain."

It also marked a third straight FA Cup penalty shootout victory for Forest, having knocked out Exeter City and Ipswich Town on penalties in the earlier rounds.

Sels said it was a moment to enjoy.

"We had a few chances to score in the game but we went to penalties and I did my research which was good to help the team," Sels added.

"Over the last few weeks we have worked on penalties; it's different in training of course and there is more pressure in the match. I'm happy to help the team and save two penalties.

"The guys did the rest and I'm really proud of them and we'll look forward to another game in this competition.

"It's been a few years since the supporters have been to a semi-final so we'll look forward to it as a team, hopefully we can go there and do something greater."