Reaction to death of former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan

July 20 : Quotes and reaction to the death of former English captain and manager Kevin Keegan on Monday at the age of 75:

LIVERPOOL

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss. His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on."

EVERTON

"Everyone at Everton is saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Keegan. Our thoughts are with his close family and friends at this difficult time."

SOUTHAMPTON FC

"Kevin signed for the club in 1980 as the holder of the Ballon d’Or and brought great joy to fans at The Dell and across the football world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

MANCHESTER CITY

"Kevin was a transformative manager who brought optimism and vibrancy to City during his four-year spell in charge.

"The promotion campaign in 2001/02 will never be forgotten, and Kevin then established us once again as a top Premier League side in the years that followed. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the all-time greats of our game. Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's friends and family at this difficult time."

SUNDERLAND AFC

"Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family, friends, and everyone at Newcastle United at this incredibly sad time. A true giant of English and North East football, his impact on the game will never be forgotten."

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Paras Haji in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)