Reaction to FIFA's private investment plan

July 29 : FIFA said on Tuesday that it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors.

The following are quotes and reactions.

UEFA STATEMENT

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association.

"So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell."

CONCACAF FEDERATION STATEMENT

"Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release. We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.

"We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.

"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship."

ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION STATEMENT

"The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications.

"Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA's governance framework."

FRENCH FOOTBALL FEDERATION CHIEF PHILIPPE DIALLO, TO FRANCE INTER RADIO

"We learned via a press release about a major project regarding which we have no details.

"Given its direction — specifically, as I understand, bringing investment funds into a commercial entity alongside FIFA — it obviously raises many questions, particularly since we, the member federations, were not involved and we lack the specific information needed to weigh in on matters that are clearly fundamental to the future of football.

"As for me, starting today, I will be in contact with my key colleagues from the major European federations and with the UEFA President to determine exactly how we should approach these projects, about which we have no specific information."

ENGLISH FA STATEMENT

“We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further."

LALIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"FIFA's competitions and commercial rights are not (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino's personal property. Anyone who mixes politics, discipline, money and power without transparency is not fit to lead anything. Infantino is not the solution to FIFA's governance problems."

FORMER FIFA PRESIDENT SEPP BLATTER, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"The close relationship between the FIFA President and the U.S. President has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game."

SERBIAN FA STATEMENT

“The Football Association of Serbia respects the international football order and the jurisdictions of the organizations responsible for major competitions.

"In that regard, our position is aligned with the position expressed by UEFA, the confederation to which we belong as a national football association."

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Mumbai, editing by Ed Osmond)