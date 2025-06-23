Real coach Alonso backs Ruediger after he suffered alleged racist abuse

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said he believed Antonio Ruediger when the player told him he was a victim of racist abuse during their 3-1 win against Mexican side Pachuca at the Club World Cup on Sunday.
Referee Ramon Abatti crossed his forearms in front of his chest, which signals the activation of the anti-racism protocol, five minutes into stoppage time after a brief scuffle erupted following an apparent foul on Germany international Ruediger.
Asked if Ruediger had been the victim of racism during the game, Alonso told a press conference: "That’s what Ruediger said, and we believe him.
"It is important to have zero tolerance in these kinds of situations. FIFA now is investigating. That's all I can say."
It was not immediately clear whether the alleged abuse came from the crowd or an opponent.
Soccer's governing body FIFA was not immediately in a position to clarify the incident when contacted by Reuters.