Real Madrid game at Benfica suspended after Vinicius alleges racist slur
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Aurelien Tchouameni as the match was stopped due to racist chants REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with Benfica coach Jose Mourinho as the match was stopped due to racist chants REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looks on from the side of the pitch as the match was stopped due to racist chants REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
18 Feb 2026 05:47AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 05:59AM)
LISBON, Feb 17 : Real Madrid's Champions League playoff first leg at Benfica was suspended for 11 minutes on Tuesday after their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr accused the home side's Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after Vinicius had fired Real ahead five minutes into the second half with a stunning strike at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

As the Brazilian celebrated, television pictures showed a heated exchange between him and Prestianni.

The Benfica player then covered his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby team mates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, who has repeatedly suffered racism in Spain during games.

Referee Francois Letexier responded by crossing his arms in front of his face, activating FIFA's anti-racism protocol and stopping the match.

Real's players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions rose, but the referee eventually allowed the match to resume.

Source: Reuters
