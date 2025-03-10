Real Madrid maintain pressure in title race after easy win over Rayo Vallecano

MADRID : Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr scored in the first half to give Real Madrid an easy 2-1 win over neighbours Rayo Vallecano on Sunday that helped them draw level at the top of the table in the battle to retain their LaLiga crown.

Only one point separates Spain's three biggest clubs in one of the closest title races in recent years with Barcelona leading the pack on 57 points, ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference with Atletico Madrid in third on 56 points after a 2-1 loss at Getafe earlier on Sunday.

Barca, who will face Atletico next Sunday, have a game in hand after their match against Osasuna on Saturday was postponed due to the sudden death of their team doctor.

Real Madrid dominated proceedings and got a two-goal lead with quickfire strikes, as Mbappe finished a counter in the 30th minute and Vinicius extended their advantage with a fine individual goal four minutes later.

Rayo reduced the deficit in added time before the break with a tremendous shot from the edge of the area by Pedro Diaz, which hit the crossbar before bouncing over the goalline and then out again, with the VAR replay awarding the goal after it was not given by the referee.