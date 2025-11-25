Logo
Real Madrid's defensive woes increase for Olympiacos trip
Real Madrid's defensive woes increase for Olympiacos trip

25 Nov 2025 09:13PM
MADRID :Real Madrid will face Olympiacos in Wednesday's Champions League clash with a paper-thin defence after a new wave of injuries and illness struck on the eve of their crucial trip to Greece.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out with a stomach virus and the Spanish side will also be without key defenders Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen.

Militao sustained an adductor muscle injury on international duty with Brazil and Huijsen stayed in Madrid as a precaution following a muscle strain suffered during Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Real were already missing Antonio Ruediger, David Alaba and captain Dani Carvajal due to long-term injuries, leaving coach Xabi Alonso with precious few options at the back.

The timing could not be worse for a team still smarting from a humbling loss at Liverpool in their last Champions League game.

Alonso has faced growing scrutiny as his side failed to win successive LaLiga matches with disappointing draws against lowly Rayo Vallecano and Elche.

Still a point ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona in the domestic league, Real Madrid are seventh in the Champions League group-stage standings with nine points from four games. They trail leaders Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan by three points.

Source: Reuters
