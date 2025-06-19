Real Madrid's Mbappe in hospital with gastroenteritis, club says

MIAMI :Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been admitted to hospital after suffering from gastroenteritis during the Club World Cup, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," the club said in a statement.

Frenchman Mbappe missed Real's opening game at the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

A club source told Reuters that Mbappe, who was taken to hospital on Wednesday, had been isolated from his teammates since Tuesday and was considered out of the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Coach Xabi Alonso hinted on Wednesday that Mbappe was doubtful for Real's next game, against Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday in Charlotte, NC.