Real's Rodrygo handed two-match ban by UEFA for insulting referee during Benfica loss

Feb 5 : Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been handed a two-match ban for insulting a match official during last week's 4-2 Champions League loss at Benfica, European soccer governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

Brazilian Rodrygo was shown two yellow cards in stoppage time as he angrily protested perceived time-wasting tactics employed by the Portuguese side.

UEFA's disciplinary committee said Rodrygo was suspended for directing insulting or abusive language at the referee.

The loss to Benfica denied Real an automatic place in the Champions League last 16, as they missed out on a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Real will have to face Jose Mourinho's Benfica again in the knockout playoffs, with Rodrygo set to miss both legs of the tie this month.