Real's Ruediger undergoes knee surgery, handed six-match suspension

Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger has undergone knee surgery, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday, hours before the German was given a six-match ban by the Spanish FA for his behaviour in the recent Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona.

Spanish media had reported that the 32-year-old German international was considering surgery to fix ongoing knee problems.

"Our player Antonio Ruediger underwent successful surgery today for a partial tear in the external meniscus of his left leg," Real said in a statement. "Ruediger will begin recovery work shortly."

Ruediger said he had played in severe pain for seven months.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I want to be able to play again as soon as possible as two big tournaments with the Nations League and the Club World Cup are in front of me," he posted on X.

"But I have to look from week to week now and we will see. I will do everything I can to make it happen."

Ruediger was sent off during Saturday's Copa del Rey final for his angry reaction after the referee called a foul for a challenge by Kylian Mbappe moments after Jules Kounde had scored deep into extra time to put Barca ahead.

Ruediger, who apologised for his behaviour, was given a six-match suspension, while teammate Lucas Vazquez, who was also sent off, received a two-match ban.

Real and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was shown a red card for protesting to the referee after the final whistle, avoided a suspension.

Real, four points below league leaders Barcelona with five matches left, host Celta Vigo on Sunday.