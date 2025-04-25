Record 18 teams to race in Tour of Britain Women this June

LONDON :World champions and hometown heroes will battle for glory as an unprecedented 18 teams prepare to tackle the Tour of Britain Women this June, marking the biggest field in the event's history.

The 108-rider peloton features 12 UCI Women's WorldTour teams, including world number one squad Team SD Worx – Protime with last year's winner Lotte Kopecky, British champion Pfeiffer Georgi's Team Picnic PostNL, and Lidl-Trek featuring home favourite Anna Henderson.

Starting in North Yorkshire's Dalby Forest on June 5, the race will showcase 13 of the world's top 15-ranked teams alongside all five British UCI Continental outfits, bringing elite cycling to communities across northern England and Scotland.

"This incredible line-up shows the huge support the race has from UCI teams outside the UK," said Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events. "The appeal of racing in Britain in front of our amazing crowds is clear."

Last year's stage winner Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) called it "one of my favourite races," while Isle of Man's Lizzie Holden (UAE Team ADQ) praised the "notoriously hard" British conditions that create "aggressive and exciting racing."

For Scottish-based Handsling Alba, the race offers rare home advantage. "It's the only WorldTour race on our calendar on home soil," said Team Manager Bob Lyons.

The race concludes in Glasgow on June 8 after stages through the North York Moors and the Scottish Borders.

(Editing by Toby Davis)