Red Bull consultant and Verstappen ally Marko to leave F1 team

Dec 9 : Red Bull announced the departure on Tuesday of veteran motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a major ally and supporter of four-times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen.

The 82-year-old Austrian, a grand prix racer in the 1970s and close confidant to the team's late founder Dietrich Mateschitz, was also in charge of the Red Bull junior programme.

"It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us," Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said in a statement on X. "He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades."

Marko suggested in a separate statement that Verstappen missing out on a fifth successive title had been a reason for his exit.

"Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter," he said.

"I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year."

DECISIVE ROLE IN KEY STRATEGIC DECISIONS

Red Bull's CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments Oliver Mintzlaff said Marko had approached him expressing a wish to end his role at the end of the year.

"I deeply regret his decision, as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades, and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era," he said.

"He played a decisive role in all key strategic decisions that made Red Bull Racing what it is today: a multiple world champion, an engine of innovation, and a cornerstone of international motorsport."

Mintzlaff said he had respected Marko's wishes after "a long and intensive conversation.

"I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step. Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it."

Media reports had suggested, however, that relations had become strained between Marko and the team's corporate owners and there had been disagreements internally.

Marko was the last man standing of a top trio that ran the team during a dominant period in its history.

Team boss Christian Horner was ousted in July and design supremo Adrian Newey departed last year and is now working for Aston Martin where he is set to become principal in 2026.

While Verstappen has a contract to 2028, there are known to be exit clauses and Red Bull are embarking on a new era in 2026 as manufacturer of their own power units in partnership with Ford.

Mateschitz, who had a hands-off approach to the team's management, died in late 2022.

Marko has long had a reputation as a loose cannon, making controversial comments and statements that needed to be rowed back.

He made derogatory comments in 2023 about the character of Sergio Perez when the Mexican was driving for Red Bull, for which he had to apologise.

Last year McLaren boss Zak Brown accused Marko of poor taste and setting Formula One back decades for comments about the mental resilience of then-title contender Lando Norris.

More recently Marko accused Mercedes' rookie Kimi Antonelli of moving aside for Norris in Qatar this month in the battle for fourth place. Norris won the title in Abu Dhabi last Sunday by two points.

Antonelli received abuse and death threats on social media and Red Bull had to issue a statement distancing themselves from the assertion.