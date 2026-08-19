Red-hot Nakashima stuns Medvedev to reach Cincinnati fourth round

Aug 18 : Brandon Nakashima stunned fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-1 in the Cincinnati Open third round on Tuesday, saving three match points along the way to complete another standout performance in a breakthrough summer.

Nakashima looked in control from the start, breaking Medvedev for a 4-2 lead and moving within a game of the opening set after a dominant hold.

Yet the Russian dug in, saving four set points before breaking back as Nakashima faltered while serving for the set, then taking control of the tiebreak with a backhand passing shot down the line.

Nakashima refused to fold, however, matching Medvedev hold for hold in the second set and saving three match points before edging another tiebreak to force a decider.

Medvedev then lost his rhythm and composure in the deciding set as Nakashima raced away, breaking twice to seal victory.

It was Nakashima's first win in four meetings with Medvedev, who beat the American in the Brisbane final earlier this year and had won 6-1 in sets against him entering the match.

Nakashima arrived in Cincinnati in strong form after reaching the semi-finals in Washington and his first Masters 1000 final in Montreal, and improved to 10-2 on the summer hard-court swing with Tuesday's victory.

The world number 22 will next face Nuno Borges after the Portuguese claimed a 6-3 6-4 upset of Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev.